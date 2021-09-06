Burke County mugshots (July 18-24)

Andrew Charles Buchholz, 28, of 7301 Nolden Creek Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, speeding to elude arrest and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 13.

Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 48, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Joseph Nickolas Rivero, 31, of 8989 Wilson Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of fictitious or altered title, registration or tag, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, failure to heed light or siren, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, failure to wear seatbelt, operating a vehicle without insurance and expired inspection. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Alice Gibson, 24, of 8869 N.C. Highway 18 S., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 7.

Jay Edward McAllister, 47, of 607 Alexander Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held on other pending charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 23.