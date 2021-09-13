Burke County mugshots (July 25-31)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of July 25-31:

• Joseph Paul Worth Mosteller, 38, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count of assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $170,000 secured bond.

• Ya Por Vue, 41, of 3096 Brandon Road, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

• Maranda Nicole Sanders, 31, of 2163 Triplett Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.

• Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 48, of 5140 Foreman St., Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

