Burke County mugshots (July 25-31)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of July 25-31:
• Joseph Paul Worth Mosteller, 38, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count of assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $170,000 secured bond.
• Ya Por Vue, 41, of 3096 Brandon Road, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
• Maranda Nicole Sanders, 31, of 2163 Triplett Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
• Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 48, of 5140 Foreman St., Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
• Curtis Dalton Sanders, 31, of 2163 Triplett Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond.
• Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
• Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 22, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
• Michael Steven Goins, 38, of 1307 Oak Hill Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony forgery of notes, checks and securities and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
• Tracy Len Talton, 47, of 107 Edgewood Ave., 7, Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by employees. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 20.
• Shayna Elise Burton, 31, of 2208 Powell Brickyard Road, Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 9.