Burke County mugshots (June 13-19)
Burke County mugshots (June 13-19)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 13-19:

Whisnant.JPG

Whisnant

Joseph Tyler Whisnant, 28, of 107 Ross St., C, Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft, felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving during revocation and speeding. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Brank.JPG

Brank

Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 300 Ridge St., Rutherford College, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Dickinson.JPG

Dickinson

James Mitchell Dickinson, 29, of 1990 Coopers Loop, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 26.

Branch.JPG

Branch

Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of 254 N. Anderson St., Morganton, was charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $29,000 secured bond.

Bailey.JPG

Bailey

Jerry Dean Bailey, 44, of 464 23rd Ave. Drive N.E., Hickory, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Sandra Mace Carter, 58, of 5151 Coffey Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond and released.

Pollard.JPG

Pollard

Sammi Michelle Pollard, 46, of 1950 Roberts Road, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $23,000 secured bond.

Patrick.JPG

Patrick

Charles Hynson Patrick III, 35, of 6223 Old N.C. 18, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of child abuse, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear or comply and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,282 secured bond.

Stamey.JPG

Stamey

Ashlyn Leigh Stamey, 31, of 2305 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.

Penley.JPG

Penley

Wesley Dean Penley, 39, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,500 secured bond.

Biles.JPG

Biles

Johnny Shane Biles, 47, of 2452 Arrowwood Drive, Hickory, was charged with felony possession of drugs or controlled substances in a prison or jail, felony aid & abet a larceny and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,300 secured bond.

Brown.JPG

Brown

Christina Nichole Brown, 35, of 111 Ora Place, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Hudgins.JPG

Hudgins

Daniel Jackson Hudgins, 50, of 4529 Rainhill Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

