Burke County mugshots (June 13-19)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 13-19:

Joseph Tyler Whisnant, 28, of 107 Ross St., C, Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft, felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving during revocation and speeding. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 300 Ridge St., Rutherford College, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

James Mitchell Dickinson, 29, of 1990 Coopers Loop, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 26.

Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of 254 N. Anderson St., Morganton, was charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $29,000 secured bond.