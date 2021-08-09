Burke County mugshots (June 20-26)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 20-26:
Jason Dewayne Messer, 37, of 169 Brantley Road, in Harrogate, TN, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances, felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, driving while impaired, no operator’s license, driving left of center, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 55 mph, stoplight violation and failure to obey traffic officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $44,000 secured bond.
Terrel Jamaul Avery, 25, of 103 Branch St., in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Jessica Dawn Brogdon, 39, of 1007 Pennton Ave. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of felony motor vehicle theft, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor failure to give info or assistance of injured person after a hit and run. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,500 secured bond.
Jacob Joseph Mueller, 29, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $14,000 secured bond.
Jason Sinclair Killian, 43, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
Teri Lynn Covello, 35, of 6439 E. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of felony and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 23.
Curtis Paul Whisenant Jr., 36, of 2412 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to return hired motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
James Shawn Phillips, 50, of 5299 Chestnut Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Ashley Nichole Fillers VI, 25, of 3215 Brookshire Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 27.
Austin Blake Harwood, 21, of 303 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
April Michelle Richardson, 50, of 4628 Amber Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Shawn Edward Cramer, 44, of 2676 Timerill Drive, 142, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Stephanie Edinger Carter, 38, of 416 Faet St., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 9.