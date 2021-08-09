Burke County mugshots (June 20-26)

Jason Sinclair Killian, 43, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teri Lynn Covello, 35, of 6439 E. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of felony and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 23.

Curtis Paul Whisenant Jr., 36, of 2412 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to return hired motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.

James Shawn Phillips, 50, of 5299 Chestnut Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Ashley Nichole Fillers VI, 25, of 3215 Brookshire Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 27.