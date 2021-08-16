Burke County mugshots (June 27-July 3)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 27 to July 3:

Kelly Rae Schreiber, 33, of 4696 Log Hollow Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $53,000 secured bond.

Daniel Christopher Hanna, 37, of 619 Linville St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with felony attempted larceny of property, felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault and battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Cody Allen Lowman, 30, of 6078 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with children and felony soliciting a child to commit a sex act by computer or electronic device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Vance Edward Hinson Jr., 27, of 5964 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.