Burke County mugshots (June 27-July 3)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 27 to July 3:
Kelly Rae Schreiber, 33, of 4696 Log Hollow Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $53,000 secured bond.
Daniel Christopher Hanna, 37, of 619 Linville St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with felony attempted larceny of property, felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault and battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Cody Allen Lowman, 30, of 6078 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with children and felony soliciting a child to commit a sex act by computer or electronic device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Vance Edward Hinson Jr., 27, of 5964 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
Elbert Lee Hensley, 45, of 7561 Virginia Ridge, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering, misdemeanor breaking or entering and three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
Marcos Rodolfo Gonzalez, 38, of 102 Ross St., B, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $31,000 secured bond and served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges.
Joe Louis Martinez Jr., 37, of 1921 Wall St., 6, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.
Andrea Blaj, 33, of 816 3rd Ave. Drive S.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $30,000 secured bond.
Joshua James Hampton, 32, of 3413 Icard Dairy Barn Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
Britney Nicole Cantrell, 27, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.
Charlisa Terelle Kincaid, 51, of 1699 Whippoorwill Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $24,000 secured bond.
James Kody Peters, 26, of 3585 N.C. 18 S. in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $24,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 9.
Van Martin Edwards, 32, of 5557 Manley Clark Road, Lot 20, in Morganton, was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with a child. He was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond and released.
Ricki Lee Lackey, 63, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.