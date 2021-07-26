Burke County mugshots (June 6-12)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 6-12:
John Lafayette McGraw, 58, of 5155 Panhandle Circle, in Matthews, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
William Avery Laws, 43, of 8961 Bowman Lowman Ave., in Hickory, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
Johny Lee, 33, of Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.
Dallas Junior Benfield, 40, of 5686 Mount Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, stalking and cyberstalking and one felony count each of possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of controlled substances in a prison or jail. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $50,000 secured bond.
Douglas Hermen Saunders, 35, of 412 West D St., in Morganton, was charged with three counts of felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. Saunders also was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 2.
Eric Eugene Taylor, 37, of 3510 33rd St. Drive N.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving to endanger, speeding and failure to heed light or siren. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Mandy Elisa Austin, 44, of 324 Becker Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
Naome Patrice Carpenter, 38, of 6923 U.S. 64, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and three counts of felony larceny; possession or receiving goods from a construction site. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 26.
Abigail Moody, 29, of 2144 Satterwhite Circle, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was issued a $15,000 secured bond and released.
Christopher Thomas Carpenter, 44, of 954 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery, second-degree trespassing, first-degree trespassing and probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,500 secured bond.
Neal Ray Hildebran, 55, of 7162 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Heather Michelle Cooper, 29, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery, felony possession of stolen goods and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $10,000 secured bond.
Beverly Denise Freeman, 35, of 1670 Bentbrook Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 19.