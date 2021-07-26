Burke County mugshots (June 6-12)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 6-12:

John Lafayette McGraw, 58, of 5155 Panhandle Circle, in Matthews, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.

William Avery Laws, 43, of 8961 Bowman Lowman Ave., in Hickory, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Johny Lee, 33, of Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.

Dallas Junior Benfield, 40, of 5686 Mount Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, stalking and cyberstalking and one felony count each of possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of controlled substances in a prison or jail. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $50,000 secured bond.