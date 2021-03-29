Burke County mugshots (March 14-20)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of March 14-20:
John Harrison Ollis, 43, of 1771 Rollins Drive, Catawba, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond. His court date was set for April 12.
Brandon Andrew Perry, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for April 12.
John Timothy Mullis, 52, of 107 Ross St., Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Joshua Phillip Steffey, 38, of 319 Morehead Street Ext., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise and misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $16,500 secured bond. His court date was set for April 19.
Domonic Constantine Williams, 39, of 2261 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Stacey Oakes Moretz, 50, of 600 N. Terrace Place, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
Spencer Allen Rowell, 33, of 628 W. C St., Newton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. His court date was set for April 23.
Larry Arden Riffle, 38, of 3257 Idlewild Acres, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Cristal Michelle Jackson, 48, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive, Hickory, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for April 12.
Frankie James Coleman Jr., 49, of 506 Fourth St. Place SW, Hildebran, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Tommy Lee Mashburn, 29, of 101 Woodsway Lane, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
William Gary Phillip Reid, 26, of 8201 Teague Ave., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. No mugshot was available for Reid.
Travis Michael Coble, 30, of Sixth St. SW, Hickory, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.