Burke County mugshots (March 14-20)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of March 14-20:

John Harrison Ollis, 43, of 1771 Rollins Drive, Catawba, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond. His court date was set for April 12.

Brandon Andrew Perry, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for April 12.

John Timothy Mullis, 52, of 107 Ross St., Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.