Burke County mugshots (March 28-April 3)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of March 28- Apr. 3:
- Marquez Antonio Lipscomb, 27, of 3795 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and one felony count each of breaking or entering into a vehicle, larceny and possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $33,000 secured bond.
- Ian Adrian Ward, 48, of 8997 Bridges Ave., in Hildebran, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, breaking or entering into a coin-operated machine, larceny, second-degree trespassing and shoplifting. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $32,789 secured bond.
- Christopher Garland Collins, 39, of 408 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Tiffany Samantha Whitney, 31, of 5130 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking heroin, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 26.
- Tomario Edward Fleming, 30, of 606 W. Concord St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
- Misty Eve Wildes, 29, of 1520 U.S. 70 W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 10.
- Bethany Susanne Kelly, 46, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Vincent Martell S. Ervin, 33, of 162 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Destiny Nicole Miller, 33, of 4143 Johns River Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. She was served at the Burke County Jail, where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.
- Maynor Wilfredo Lopez-Cristobal, 35, of 446 N. Green St., in Morganton, was charged with felony habitual impaired driving and misdemeanor open container after consuming. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Jack Edward Cresawn, 63, of 722 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.