Burke County mugshots (May 16-22)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 16-22:
Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 27, of 1511 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, damage to personal property and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
William Andrew Dykes III, 29, of 3678 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Travis Montray Roseboro, 37, of 118 Walker St., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
Kenneth Aubrey Reed, 61, of 3520 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Shannon Neil Childs, 44, of 3396 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Steven Eric Smith, 41, of 3112 High Peak Road, in Valdese, was charged with one count each of felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor damage to real property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Chastity Lavon Washington, 46, of 147 North Hillside St., in Rutherfordton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of cyberstalking, failure to appear and probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,500 secured bond.
Anthony Edward Deyton, 38, of 1320 Jacobs Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond plus an additional $10,000 secured bond.
Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Meghann Meckenzie Bollinger, 29, of 724 W. Union St., F, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering and one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Steven Dewayne Icard Jr., 44, of 304 U.S. Highway 70 E., B, in Hildebran, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Brandon Scott Meeks, 29, of 4287 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of damage to personal property and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.