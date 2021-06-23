Burke County mugshots (May 16-22)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 16-22:

Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 27, of 1511 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, damage to personal property and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

William Andrew Dykes III, 29, of 3678 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Travis Montray Roseboro, 37, of 118 Walker St., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.

Kenneth Aubrey Reed, 61, of 3520 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.