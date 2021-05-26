Burke County mugshots (May 2-8)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 2-8:
Rebecca Allendria McCloud, 39, of 2613 U.S. Highway 64, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $167,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 7.
Justin Marion Cook, 33, of 180 Woodlawn Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county felony warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.
Charles Wesley Hipps, 34, of 4321 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $38,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 22.
Brandon Eugene Brown, 33, of 1618 Union Grove Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $29,000 secured bond.
Samuel Rollie Kidd, 34, of 504 Bethel Road, 705, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 8.
Trever Steel Suttles, 24, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 28.
Amber Denise Smith, 55, of 2292 Watts St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony abuse, neglect and exploitation of a disabled or elderly person, misdemeanor simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon or inflicting serious injury. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Rafael Manuel Garza, 33, of 2501 U.S. 64, 11, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Nathan Eugene Owens, 31, of 395 N.C. Highway 126, in Nebo, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.
Markus Levar Connelly, 39, of 308 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon and cruelty to animals. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released.
Chasity Dawn Clark, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 32, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. SE, in Valdese, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.