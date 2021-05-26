Burke County mugshots (May 2-8)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 2-8:

Rebecca Allendria McCloud, 39, of 2613 U.S. Highway 64, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $167,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 7.

Justin Marion Cook, 33, of 180 Woodlawn Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county felony warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.

Charles Wesley Hipps, 34, of 4321 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $38,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 22.

Brandon Eugene Brown, 33, of 1618 Union Grove Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $29,000 secured bond.