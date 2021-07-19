Burke County mugshots (May 30-June 5)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 30-June 5:
Jerry David Clark, 43, of 2991 Icard School Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with six felony counts of probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $150,000 secured bond.
Hoyt Paul Brittain, 42, of 602 Enola Road, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
Treyvone Thomas Eugene Goode, 28, of 6316 Benfields Landing Road, Nebo, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm and two felony counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Latif Thomas Banner, 27, of 108 Wilson St. NW, Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Willie Charles Davis, 47, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., Hickory, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $24,000 secured bond.
Jeffery Daniel Rudisill, 36, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Jesse Aaron Mathis, 28, of 2444 Waters Hall Drive, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of Schedule III controlled substances and felony possession of controlled substances in a prison or jail and one misdemeanor count each of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Gary Tyler Nelson, 28, of 6001 Bobs Knob Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances and felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Kao Xiong, 33, of 29354 Community Road, Albemarle, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear, failure to register a motor vehicle, no liability insurance, driving during revocation and having an expired vehicle inspection. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Mark Everette Brittain, 41, of 104 Second Ave. S.W., Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $14,000 secured bond.
Joshua Nathaniel Mast, 20, of 2423 Springdale Drive, Newton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of Schedule III controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.