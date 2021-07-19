Burke County mugshots (May 30-June 5)

Jeffery Daniel Rudisill, 36, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Jesse Aaron Mathis, 28, of 2444 Waters Hall Drive, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of Schedule III controlled substances and felony possession of controlled substances in a prison or jail and one misdemeanor count each of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Gary Tyler Nelson, 28, of 6001 Bobs Knob Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances and felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Kao Xiong, 33, of 29354 Community Road, Albemarle, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear, failure to register a motor vehicle, no liability insurance, driving during revocation and having an expired vehicle inspection. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.