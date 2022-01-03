Burke County mugshots (Nov. 14-20)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 14-20:
Jeffrey Barrett Jr., 23, of 8621 Coralbell Lane, in Charlotte, was charged with one felony count of failure to appear and two felony counts of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $400,000 secured bond plus an additional no bond awaiting extradition. Barrett also was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.
Keith James Ledford, 41, of 6427 Heavner Road, in Vale, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200,000 secured bond.
Derek Wayne Simmons, 30, of 221 California Ave., 4, in Marion, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
Miranda Nicole Medford, 39, of 3301 Old US 221 S., in Marion, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, felony identity theft and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $27,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 11.
Courtney Leigh Morgan, 29, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 3.
Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny of a firearm. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $25,000 secured bond.
Jonathan David Huskins, 34, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3.
Ian Adrian Ward, 49, of 8997 Bridges Ave., Lot 1, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 10.
Jessica Marie Sprouse, 33, of 1200 Harrison Carswell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Hassan Trabee Ibrahim, 28, of 4824 Coronado Drive, in Charlotte, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
Tina Maria Goodwin, 51, of 7909 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 4.
Dustin Michael Hendrickson, 26, of 2970 Old U.S. 70 Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony burning of personal property and one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing and larceny by changing price tag. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3.