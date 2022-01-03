Burke County mugshots (Nov. 14-20)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 14-20:

Jeffrey Barrett Jr., 23, of 8621 Coralbell Lane, in Charlotte, was charged with one felony count of failure to appear and two felony counts of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $400,000 secured bond plus an additional no bond awaiting extradition. Barrett also was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.

Keith James Ledford, 41, of 6427 Heavner Road, in Vale, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

Derek Wayne Simmons, 30, of 221 California Ave., 4, in Marion, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.