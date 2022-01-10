Burke County mugshots (Nov. 21-27)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 21-27:
Christian Draykkar James, 18, of 1561 Glimmering Sands Lane, 34, in Conover, was charged with two felony counts of disseminate obscenity and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $90,000 secured bond.
Eric Marion Pounds, 33, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony larceny of chose in action. He was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond and released.
Carlton Javius Moneo Fuller, 22, of 206 Powe St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 24.
Phillip Joe Roberson, 30, of 910 U.S. 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $9,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 13.
Amanda Kaye Reed, 39, of 326 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 13.
Ashley Michelle Maynor, 41, of 2781 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 24.
Samaria Tationa Ellis, 22, of 21 ½ Circle St., in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond.
Christopher Garland Collins, 39, of 408 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
Melody Sue Cotton, 44, of 2070 Watts Trail, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond.
Margie Marie Cantrell, 47, of 3182 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.