Burke County mugshots (Nov. 21-27)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 21-27:

Christian Draykkar James, 18, of 1561 Glimmering Sands Lane, 34, in Conover, was charged with two felony counts of disseminate obscenity and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $90,000 secured bond.

Eric Marion Pounds, 33, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony larceny of chose in action. He was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond and released.

Carlton Javius Moneo Fuller, 22, of 206 Powe St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 24.