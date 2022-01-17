Burke County mugshots (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4:

Luke Aaron Cline, 27, of 4982 Colonial Park Drive, G, in Charleston, WV, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.

Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 32, of 5686 Heavner Ave., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $105,000 secured bond.

Curston Shay Graybeal, 31, of 1153 Church St. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $103,000 secured bond.