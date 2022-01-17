Burke County mugshots (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4:
Luke Aaron Cline, 27, of 4982 Colonial Park Drive, G, in Charleston, WV, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 32, of 5686 Heavner Ave., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $105,000 secured bond.
Curston Shay Graybeal, 31, of 1153 Church St. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $103,000 secured bond.
Justin Dean Chapman, 36, of 5248 Mineral Springs Mountain Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and felony taking indecent liberties with a child. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
Jessie James Shull, 32, of 3931 E. Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond and released.
Abraham Leng Thor, 38, of 205 Morehead St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, second-degree trespassing, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $20,000 secured bond.
Roderick Ricole Ramseur, 40, of 6174 Lynchburg Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor damage to personal property and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond.
Amber Dawn Harris, 34, of 2306 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Keasha Gail Mullins, 29, of 4636 Oak Hill School Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Thomas William Johnson, 53, of 116 Colony Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 24.
Shasta Nicole Stroupe, 38, of 1569 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of concealment of merchandise in a mercantile establishment and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond.