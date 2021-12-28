Burke County mugshots (Nov. 7-13)

Victor Tyrone Coffey, 24, of 3223 Berry Court, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 3.

Willie Charles Davis, 47, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.

James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond and released.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shawn Tyler Love, 30, of 1403 Carolina St. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,500 secured bond.

John Bradley Williams, 47, of 7141 Knob Mountain Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.