Burke County mugshots (Nov. 7-13)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 7-13:
Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation, felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
Tracey Diane Teague, 28, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held ending other charges. She was issued an additional $25,000 unsecured bond and a court date was set for Jan. 10.
Devin Levi Johnson, 38, of 32 Knox Road, in Ridgecrest, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 3.
Sherri Yvonne King, 52, of 715 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Victor Tyrone Coffey, 24, of 3223 Berry Court, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 3.
Willie Charles Davis, 47, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond and released.
Shawn Tyler Love, 30, of 1403 Carolina St. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,500 secured bond.
John Bradley Williams, 47, of 7141 Knob Mountain Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
David Ray Carswell, 42, of 350 Settlemyre Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
Crystal Dawn Dula, 41, of 3951 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Tabatha Grace Manson, 30, of 1859 Chapman Hollar Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Jan. 24.
Spencer Oconnor Jernigan, 32, of 1702 Ashewood Circle, in Asheboro, was charged with one count each of felony fugitive from justice, misdemeanor assault on a female and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Joshua Kevin Carswell, 25, of 104 Fletcher St, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury or by strangulation and felony breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Baylie Nicole Schwartz, 29, of 7778 Decker Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on jail or prison premises, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and driving while impaired. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.