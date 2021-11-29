Burke County mugshots (Oct. 10-16)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Oct 10-16:
Dustin Thomas Miller, 33, of 4135 Johnson Bridge Road, Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of financial card fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $76,000 secured bond.
Trenell Lamont Mosley, 34, of 475 Bryant Road, Lot 18, Morganton, was charged with felony sex offender unlawfully on premises. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Tyler Dwayne South, 30, of 5202 Rainhill Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Jacob Ryan Pearson, 28, of 621 Hopewell Road, Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
Jimmy Cody Stanfill, 28, of 2774 Jamestown Road, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Alice Gibson, 24, of 8869 N.C. 18 S., Connelly Springs, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Thursday.
Joshua Kevin Carswell, 25, of 104 Fletcher St., Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, assault on a governmental officer or employee and false imprisonment. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Christopher Shane Achor, 31, of 4021 Henry River Road, 1, Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
Conner Elizabeth Hamby, 25, of 2781 Burke Smokey Creek Road, Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. Her court date was Monday.
Lukiko Marshall, 42, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.