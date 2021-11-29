Burke County mugshots (Oct. 10-16)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Oct 10-16:

Dustin Thomas Miller, 33, of 4135 Johnson Bridge Road, Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of financial card fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $76,000 secured bond.

Trenell Lamont Mosley, 34, of 475 Bryant Road, Lot 18, Morganton, was charged with felony sex offender unlawfully on premises. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Tyler Dwayne South, 30, of 5202 Rainhill Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Jacob Ryan Pearson, 28, of 621 Hopewell Road, Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.

