Burke County mugshots (Oct. 17-23)

Arney Lewis Bryant Jr., 50, of 3112 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.

Amanda Brooke Meeler, 30, of 3541 Scott Futrell Drive, 52, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 6.

Dana Smith III, 39, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 9, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Charles Edward Galloway Jr., 39, of 107 Ross St., Trailer B, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and one misdemeanor count each of larceny and failure to work after paid. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.