Burke County mugshots (Oct. 17-23)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Oct 17-23:
Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with felony murder. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
Dwayne Alan Smith, 41, of 4143 Baptist Camp Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony concealment of death; disturbing or dismembering human remains. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
Donna Lorrene Hagy, 46, of 1320 Washboard Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony concealment of death; disturbing or dismembering human remains. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Tyler Dwayne South, 30, of 5202 Rainhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon, two misdemeanor counts of probation violation and one count of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
James Michael Johnson, 48, of 115 Rhyne St., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and going armed to the terror of the public. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
Arney Lewis Bryant Jr., 50, of 3112 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
Amanda Brooke Meeler, 30, of 3541 Scott Futrell Drive, 52, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 6.
Dana Smith III, 39, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 9, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Charles Edward Galloway Jr., 39, of 107 Ross St., Trailer B, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and one misdemeanor count each of larceny and failure to work after paid. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
Scottie Allen Ammons, 50, of 3741 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,673 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
Clifton Dale Butler, 57, of 209 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Curston Shay Graybeal, 30, of 119 Sugar Hill Heights Drive, in Marion, was charged with one felony count each of extortion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Michael Samuel Gates, 30, of 30 Quarry Road, 6, in Granite Falls, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.