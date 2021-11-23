Burke County mugshots (Oct. 3-9)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Oct 3-9:

Jackie Thomas Cook, 23, of 3103 Barus Pond Loop, Valdese, was charged with felony possession of burglary tools, two misdemeanor counts each of probation violation and simple assault and one misdemeanor count each of failure to heed light or siren, damaging a coin-operated machine, assault on a child under 12 years of age, injury to personal property, and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $39,500 secured bond.

Chasity Gardner Travis, 36, of 961 22nd St. S.E., Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Charles Eric Weese, 42, of 5329 Red Fox Trail, Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of probation violation, damage to personal property, assault on a governmental officer or employee, and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,500 secured bond.