Burke County mugshots (Oct. 3-9)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Oct 3-9:
Jackie Thomas Cook, 23, of 3103 Barus Pond Loop, Valdese, was charged with felony possession of burglary tools, two misdemeanor counts each of probation violation and simple assault and one misdemeanor count each of failure to heed light or siren, damaging a coin-operated machine, assault on a child under 12 years of age, injury to personal property, and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $39,500 secured bond.
Chasity Gardner Travis, 36, of 961 22nd St. S.E., Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Charles Eric Weese, 42, of 5329 Red Fox Trail, Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of probation violation, damage to personal property, assault on a governmental officer or employee, and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,500 secured bond.
Heidiann Renee Gitts, 31, of 7149 Pyramid Road, Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property and receiving or possessing stolen goods and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
Michael Ayinde Boyce, 22, of 1243 Main Ave. Drive N.W., Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Homer Lee Cook, 31, of 1025 Iron Lane, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Gregory Lee Netherton, 58, of 110 Roberts Lane, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Carolyn Ginger Gillispie, 43, of 102 1st Ave. N.E., Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 15.
Amanda Leigh Gitts, 38, of 7149 Pyramid Road, Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Michael James Chapman, 51, of 5881 Branstrom Orchard St., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.