Burke County mugshots (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

Bethany Ann Lambert, 26, of 6142 N.C. 181, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.

Joshua Allen Jubin, 33, of 2640 Byrd Road, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of habitual felon and possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Scotty Dean Eastham, 45, of 2245 U.S. Highway 70 E., 2, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Ladonna Sue Featherstone, 39, of 101 Spann St., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.