Burke County mugshots (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
Burke County mugshots (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

  • Updated
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Oct. 31- Nov. 6:

Terra Nicole Coffey, 32, of 906 Jamestown Road, B7, Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury and felony breaking out of dwelling house burglary. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $350,000 secured bond.

Brandon Andrew Perry, 35, of 226 Pete Brittain Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $36,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3.

Neal Ray Hildebran, 56, of 7162 Hildebran Mountain Ave., Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Noah Morgan Stephens, 22, of 3206 Greentree Acres, Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Bethany Ann Lambert, 26, of 6142 N.C. 181, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.

Joshua Allen Jubin, 33, of 2640 Byrd Road, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of habitual felon and possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Scotty Dean Eastham, 45, of 2245 U.S. Highway 70 E., 2, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Ladonna Sue Featherstone, 39, of 101 Spann St., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Domonic Constantine Williams, 40, of 1877 Duckworth Ave., Lot 8, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Jason Ray Penley, 45, of 2066 Antioch Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

