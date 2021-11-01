Burke County mugshots (Sept. 12-18)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Sept. 12-18:

Johnny Everette Setzer, 50, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony murder and felony habitual felon. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges.

Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four felony counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.

Brandon Scott Meeks, 30, of 4287 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $32,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 18.

