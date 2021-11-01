 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke County mugshots (Sept. 12-18)
0 comments
alert top story

Burke County mugshots (Sept. 12-18)

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Sept. 12-18:

Setzer.JPG

Setzer

Johnny Everette Setzer, 50, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony murder and felony habitual felon. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges.

Peeler.JPG

Peeler

Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four felony counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Peterson.JPG

Peterson

Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.

Meeks.JPG

Meeks

Brandon Scott Meeks, 30, of 4287 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $32,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 18.

Moore.JPG

Moore

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Keith Sharod Moore, 32, of 2472 Pax Hill Road, Lot 18, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny of property and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.

Butler.JPG

Butler

Ashley Sylvester Butler, 39, of 103 5th St., in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Patterson.JPG

Patterson

Gretchen Shaylyn Patterson, 31, of 2756 Green Haven Circle, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a governmental officer or employee and one misdemeanor count each of failure to heed light or siren, speeding in excess of 15 mph over the posted limit and reckless driving to endanger. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 9.

Brown.JPG

Brown

Ryan Nathaniel David Brown, 37, of 1648 Drexel Road, in Valdese, was charged with three out of county felony warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.

Christopher Scott Travis, 38, of 961 22nd St. S.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.

Thomas.JPG

Thomas

Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 34, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are developing a way to lab grow Wagyu steak to save the planet

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert