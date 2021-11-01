Burke County mugshots (Sept. 12-18)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Sept. 12-18:
Johnny Everette Setzer, 50, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony murder and felony habitual felon. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges.
Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four felony counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
Brandon Scott Meeks, 30, of 4287 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $32,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 18.
Keith Sharod Moore, 32, of 2472 Pax Hill Road, Lot 18, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny of property and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
Ashley Sylvester Butler, 39, of 103 5th St., in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Gretchen Shaylyn Patterson, 31, of 2756 Green Haven Circle, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a governmental officer or employee and one misdemeanor count each of failure to heed light or siren, speeding in excess of 15 mph over the posted limit and reckless driving to endanger. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 9.
Ryan Nathaniel David Brown, 37, of 1648 Drexel Road, in Valdese, was charged with three out of county felony warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.
Christopher Scott Travis, 38, of 961 22nd St. S.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.