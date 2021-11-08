Burke County mugshots (Sept. 19-25)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Sept. 19-25:

Hannah Renee Waldron, 23, of 6125 Gold Mine Road, Morganton, was charged with felony murder. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.

April Nicole Chrisawn, 38, of 4293 Mashburn Branch Road, Old Fort, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Alex Harley Davidson, 28, of 2857 Icard Rhodhiss Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 15.

Michael Thomas McManus, 31, of 5899 Fisher Davis Road, Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}