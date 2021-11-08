Burke County mugshots (Sept. 19-25)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Sept. 19-25:
Hannah Renee Waldron, 23, of 6125 Gold Mine Road, Morganton, was charged with felony murder. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
April Nicole Chrisawn, 38, of 4293 Mashburn Branch Road, Old Fort, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Alex Harley Davidson, 28, of 2857 Icard Rhodhiss Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 15.
Michael Thomas McManus, 31, of 5899 Fisher Davis Road, Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond.
Amanda Nicole Fugitt, 42, of 203 Forest Hill St., Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony identity theft, misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,500 secured bond. She had a court date on Monday.
Jonathan Wayne Loven, 46, of 125 Silver Creek Road, Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by destroying an antitheft device and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,500 secured bond.
James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
Blake Thomas Norman, 31, of 4600 Mount Home Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
Michael Travis Clark, 35, of 1186 McLean St., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 34, of 3709 N.C. 126, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Caleb Lee Elkins, 21, of 1818 Hillock Drive, Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon and one count of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.