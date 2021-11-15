Burke County mugshots (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2:
Michael Darren Mehaffey, 51, of 1152 Witherspoon Drive, Claremont, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and one felony count each of speeding to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by felon, discharging a firearm within city limits, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental officer or official, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $290,000 secured bond.
Iziaha Daprince Corpening, 18, of 3497 Deerbrook Road, Lenoir, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
Dale Shamaire Graham, 38, of 7623 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, was charged with felony trafficking heroin. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Kevin Lee Huffman, 53, of 4650 Mount Hebron Ave., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
Susan Lynn Comstock, 43, of 1157 Lindsay Ray Drive, Raeford, was charged with two felony counts of probation violation and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $22,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 17.
Steven John Ferrell, 45, of 2243 Lail Road, Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. He had a court date on Monday.
Marc Eugene Dunn II, 34, of 310 Highridge Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony first- or second-degree forced burglary, misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one out-of-county warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,500 secured bond.
Candy Irene Harrison, 49, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
Tonya Renee Isaac, 37, of 3205 Dierdorf Lane, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. She was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
Zachary Allen Church, 23, of 101 Wrighton St., Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and felony motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Marcus Demond McKinley, 36, of 2130 17th Ave. N.E., 107, Hickory, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He had a court date on Monday.