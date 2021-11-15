Burke County mugshots (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2:

Michael Darren Mehaffey, 51, of 1152 Witherspoon Drive, Claremont, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and one felony count each of speeding to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by felon, discharging a firearm within city limits, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental officer or official, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $290,000 secured bond.

Iziaha Daprince Corpening, 18, of 3497 Deerbrook Road, Lenoir, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Dale Shamaire Graham, 38, of 7623 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, was charged with felony trafficking heroin. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.