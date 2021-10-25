Burke County mugshots (Sept. 5-11)

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keivon Rashad Corpening, 26, of 3898 N.C. 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 25.

Alan Delon Carswell, 53, of 4195 Ridge Dale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.

Crystal Nicole Connell, 28, of 108 Rhyne St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, reckless driving to endanger and expired registration card. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.

Jeffrey Todd Lane, 37, of 7295 Honeysuckle Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.

Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.