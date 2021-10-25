Burke County mugshots (Sept. 5-11)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Sept. 5-11:
Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 28, of 1511 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor open container after consuming. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $246,000 secured bond.
Johnny Everette Setzer, 50, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by felon and habitual felon. He was transported back to the Burke County Jail and placed under an additional $115,000 secured bond.
Curtis Lamont Summers, 43, of 211 Baxter St., in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon, misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
Adrian Levaughn Tribble, 45, of 1440 19th Ave. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Kristie Dawn Yoder, 35, of 8089 Bailey Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 8.
Keivon Rashad Corpening, 26, of 3898 N.C. 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 25.
Alan Delon Carswell, 53, of 4195 Ridge Dale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
Crystal Nicole Connell, 28, of 108 Rhyne St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, reckless driving to endanger and expired registration card. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Todd Lane, 37, of 7295 Honeysuckle Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
Tammy Church Greene, 61, of 3408 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving during revocation, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.