Burke County mugshots

» Chante Nicola Davis, 32, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, in Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $33,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 29.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

» Vincent Martrell Ervin, 33, of 162 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $31,000 secured bond.

» Chasity Dawn Ross, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 23.

» Conner Elizabeth Hamby, 25, of 2781 Burke Smokey Creek Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.