Burke County mugshots

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 23-29:
» Bruce Allen Hanna, 62, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one felony count each of possession of Schedule I controlled substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and trafficking drugs or controlled substances by possession. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
» Jose Santiago Tecum Pec, 38, of 106 East Ave., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping and felony second-degree forcible rape. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
» Jason Isaiah McPeters, 37, of 5283 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony first-degree statutory rape. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $150,000 secured bond.
» Darren Keith Colvin, 55, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 32, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, in Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $33,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 29.
» Vincent Martrell Ervin, 33, of 162 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $31,000 secured bond.
» Chasity Dawn Ross, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 23.
» Conner Elizabeth Hamby, 25, of 2781 Burke Smokey Creek Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Seth Allen Thornburg, 28, of 3830 Berry Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Macon Dale Pleasants, 62, of 111 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substances and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
» Ronald Lee Staten, 42, of 2507 Melvin Propst Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of stalking and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond.
» Erica Monta Kincaid, 35, of 1699 Whippoorwill Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,500 secured bond.