The following are listings for Burke County’s Most Wanted individuals
Name: William Shane Patton
Date of Birth: July 3, 1977
Race/sex: White/male
Last known address: 4431 Celia Creek Road, Lenoir
Description: Patton is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny after breaking and entering.
Weeks on Most Wanted: Eight
Name: Jessie James Goin
Date of Birth: Oct. 31, 1978
Race/sex: White/male
Last known address: 4803 Crystal Creek Road, Morganton
Description: Goin is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony interfering with an electronic monitor device and felony failure to report new address by a sex offender.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 10
Name: Johnny Allen Kaylor
Date of Birth: Dec. 31, 1968
Race/sex: White/male
Last known address: 4708 Mount Gilead Church Road, Connelly Springs
Description: Kaylor is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; and felony failure to appear.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 37
Name: Kevin Matthew Revis
Date of Birth: Aug. 4, 1985
Race/sex: White/male
Last known address: 3811 Bennett Road, Morganton
Description: Revis is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony indictments for selling methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 43
Name: Dionna Shaneice Tate
Date of Birth: June 22, 1989
Race/sex: Black/female
Last known address: 3535 E. Homestead Lane, Morganton
Description: Tate is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 53
Name: Dalton Gage Hughes
Date of Birth: April 11, 1992
Race/sex: White/male
Last known address: 3306 Flat Gap Road, Valdese
Description: Hughes is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 60