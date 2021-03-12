 Skip to main content
Burke County’s Most Wanted
  • Updated
The following are listings for Burke County’s Most Wanted individuals

Name: William Shane Patton

Date of Birth: July 3, 1977

Race/sex: White/male

Last known address: 4431 Celia Creek Road, Lenoir

Description: Patton is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Weeks on Most Wanted: Eight

Name: Jessie James Goin

Date of Birth: Oct. 31, 1978

Race/sex: White/male

Last known address: 4803 Crystal Creek Road, Morganton

Description: Goin is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony interfering with an electronic monitor device and felony failure to report new address by a sex offender.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 10

Name: Johnny Allen Kaylor

Date of Birth: Dec. 31, 1968

Race/sex: White/male

Last known address: 4708 Mount Gilead Church Road, Connelly Springs

Description: Kaylor is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; and felony failure to appear.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 37

Name: Kevin Matthew Revis

Date of Birth: Aug. 4, 1985

Race/sex: White/male

Last known address: 3811 Bennett Road, Morganton

Description: Revis is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony indictments for selling methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 43

Name: Dionna Shaneice Tate

Date of Birth: June 22, 1989

Race/sex: Black/female

Last known address: 3535 E. Homestead Lane, Morganton

Description: Tate is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 53

Name: Dalton Gage Hughes

Date of Birth: April 11, 1992

Race/sex: White/male

Last known address: 3306 Flat Gap Road, Valdese

Description: Hughes is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Weeks on Most Wanted: 60

Kaylor
Revis
Tate
Hughes
