Burke County’s top crime stories of 2021

Three homicides, a dog executed in the street and a man who allegedly can’t keep his pants on all made for the top crime stories in Burke County this year. Here are five of the county’s top crime stories of 2021.
A man who already has been convicted multiple times of indecent exposure racked up more charges this year. Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, of 2920 Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir, was charged in Burke County with felony indecent exposure after two female child care workers said a man exposed himself to them May 5 at Morganton First Church of God off Summer’s Road, according to a previous News Herald story. Coffey also has been charged with attempted taking indecent liberties with a minor in relation to that incident, according to court records, and has eight pending charges in Caldwell County for indecent exposure. His next Burke County court date is set for Jan. 10.
A man was charged after police said he shot and killed a homeless man’s dog in May. Markus Levar Connelly, 40, was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to an animal and a count of possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a previous News Herald article. DJ, the dog who was killed, belonged to Bennett Deyton. Deyton told reporters Connelly shot DJ after they ran into each other at Jerry’s Neighborhood Market on East Meeting Street in Morganton. Deyton said DJ growled at Connelly, Connelly told Deyton to get his dog, and when Deyton and DJ went to leave, Connelly had gone back to his car, gotten a gun out of the back seat and shot DJ. Connelly’s next court date is set for Jan. 10.
A man charged with murder in a woman’s shooting death had been released from jail on an unsecured bond just a day before the killing. Johnny Everette Setzer, 50, was charged with murder in the Aug. 18 death of Pamela Alice Moses, according to a previous News Herald article. He fled the scene of the killing, leading deputies on a chase both by vehicle and on foot, according to officials. He told reporters he didn’t remember killing anyone, but he would take the death penalty if he did murder Moses. Setzer, who has a rap sheet that dates back to the late 1980s, had been released on a $25,000 unsecured bond for stealing a vehicle and a gun from a man.
A woman was indicted on a manslaughter charge in her sister’s shooting death. Hannah Renee Waldron, 23, was indicted by a grand jury on a manslaughter charge in October in the death of her sister, Cara Fantasia Lane. She originally had been charged with murder, according to a previous News Herald article. Lane’s death was a perplexing one in that investigators initially ruled it an overdose. It wasn’t until her autopsy was performed that the cause of her death, a gunshot wound, was determined. Waldron’s next court date is set for Jan. 10.
A man whose body was found dumped about 12-14 feet deep in a well had been beaten and strangled prior to his death. Two people were charged in connection with the death of Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr., but no evidence was presented in one of the cases. Dwayne Alan Smith, 41, still has a charge pending for felony destroying a body/remove conceal and unnatural death, according to information provided by the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office. The person suspected of killing Buchanan has been identified by investigators, a previous News Herald article said, but the person died days after the murder.