Burke County’s top crime stories of 2021

A man was charged after police said he shot and killed a homeless man’s dog in May. Markus Levar Connelly, 40, was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to an animal and a count of possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a previous News Herald article. DJ, the dog who was killed, belonged to Bennett Deyton. Deyton told reporters Connelly shot DJ after they ran into each other at Jerry’s Neighborhood Market on East Meeting Street in Morganton. Deyton said DJ growled at Connelly, Connelly told Deyton to get his dog, and when Deyton and DJ went to leave, Connelly had gone back to his car, gotten a gun out of the back seat and shot DJ. Connelly’s next court date is set for Jan. 10.