Burke County woman pleads guilty in infant’s 1999 murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Burke County woman who was charged last year in the 1999 killing of her newborn baby pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cumberland County.
Deborah Riddle O’Conner, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of “Baby Michael,” according to court records. She originally had been charged with first-degree murder in her son’s 1999 killing.
She’ll spend at least 12 years behind bars for the conviction.
O’Conner’s son had been found inside a bag alongside a road in southern Cumberland County on March 3, 1999, according to a previous News Herald article. The baby, who then Cumberland County Sheriff Moose Butler named “Baby Michael,” still had his umbilical cord attached and died of blunt force trauma.
When O’Conner spoke in court Tuesday, The Fayetteville Observer reported that she seemed calm, and said she regretted her actions.
“I’ve asked God for forgiveness, I’ve asked Michael for forgiveness,” O’Conner was quoted in The Fayetteville Observer. “I asked my family for forgiveness for the embarrassment and the anguish that this has caused them, but most of all I ask the community for forgiveness. If they could look at my heart and see that I never wanted this to happen; I was in a bad situation, and if I could do it over again this would not have happened and we would not be here in these proceedings.”
The Observer reported that O’Conner’s defense attorney, Bernard Condlin, told the court he didn’t know if O’Conner’s reasoning would ever be clear. He said during the hearing that O’Conner didn’t have a good relationship with her mother, and that she was going to hide the pregnancy and panicked when Michael was born.
“She first went to the fire department but her brother was there, then decided to go to church, but people who knew her mom and knew her were there, and then she literally just drove around with her baby in the car and decided to leave the baby on the side of the road,” Condlin told The Observer after the hearing.
The Observer reported that no explanation of the blunt force trauma Baby Michael suffered was given in court, but Condlin speculated after the hearing that the baby may have been hit by a car before he was found.
O’Conner was interviewed in Burke County by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives days before what would have been Baby Michael’s 21st birthday.
Investigators identified her as a suspect after sending in a sample of Baby Michael’s DNA to Bode Technology’s Forensic Genealogy Service. They identified a family line that matched his DNA, and tracked down leads and relatives until they identified O’Conner.
O'Conner's husband of about 10 years, Charles O'Conner, told reporters last year that he thought she was innocent.
He said she never mentioned Baby Michael to him.
"If she had mentioned it to me, I would’ve been the first one to turn her in," Charles O'Conner told reporters last year. "I would have been on the phone calling down there to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and tell them ‘I’ve got the girl y’all are looking for.'"
Deborah O'Conner was sentenced to 12 to 15 years, 2 months in prison for the conviction, according to court records. She'll get credit for a little less than year and half of time served.