Burke County woman pleads guilty in infant’s 1999 murder

The Observer reported that O’Conner’s defense attorney, Bernard Condlin, told the court he didn’t know if O’Conner’s reasoning would ever be clear. He said during the hearing that O’Conner didn’t have a good relationship with her mother, and that she was going to hide the pregnancy and panicked when Michael was born.

“She first went to the fire department but her brother was there, then decided to go to church, but people who knew her mom and knew her were there, and then she literally just drove around with her baby in the car and decided to leave the baby on the side of the road,” Condlin told The Observer after the hearing.

The Observer reported that no explanation of the blunt force trauma Baby Michael suffered was given in court, but Condlin speculated after the hearing that the baby may have been hit by a car before he was found.

O’Conner was interviewed in Burke County by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives days before what would have been Baby Michael’s 21st birthday.

Investigators identified her as a suspect after sending in a sample of Baby Michael’s DNA to Bode Technology’s Forensic Genealogy Service. They identified a family line that matched his DNA, and tracked down leads and relatives until they identified O’Conner.