Name: Jon Alan Hall
Date of birth: Nov. 17, 1993
Last known address: 103 Hickory Hills Drive, Morganton, NC 28655
Description: Hall is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender.
Name: Christopher Dale Shell
Date of birth: March 19, 1982
Last known address: 6732 Nobby Lail Road, Morganton, NC 28655
Description: Shell is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Name: Misty Ellen Sweeney
Date of birth: Feb. 9, 1985
Last known address: 4087 Woods St., Morganton, NC 28655
Description: Sweeney is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in drug recovery court.
Name: Jessie James Goin
Date of birth: Oct. 31, 1978
Last known address: 108 11th St. N.E., Hickory, NC 28601
Description: Goin is wanted by the Burke county Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.