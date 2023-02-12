Soon it will be time to dust off tuxedos and pull out formal gowns for a black-tie event to honor Burke County’s law enforcement officer of the year.

The Burke County Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation will hold a banquet March 4 from 6-11 p.m. at the Foothills Higher Education Center, said LEAF President Tony Paterno.

Paterno said the event will feature a keynote speaker, who will be announced on the foundation’s Facebook page in the coming days before the banquet. Chief Jason Whisnant from the Morganton Department of Public Safety will be the master of ceremonies, and live entertainment will be provided by Charlotte’s Mix 107.9’s DJ Drew Parham.

Countryside Catering Services will provide the dinner, which will include beef tenderloin, grilled Italian chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, pasta salad, rolls, various desserts and tea. Fonta Flora Brewery and Silver Fork Winery will be providing premium beverages as well.

Paterno said the night will kick-off with dancing and a silent auction, followed by dinner and drinks. The night will cap off with recognition of some of Burke County’s best law enforcement officers.

He said each agency headquartered in Burke County will submit an officer for the foundation’s officer of the year award, and the Burke LEAF board will choose between them for who should receive the title.

“It’s an officer that not only is a sworn officer who protects the citizens of our county, but also volunteers their time and gives back to the Burke County community,” Paterno said. “That’s what we’re really looking for when we recognize this officer of the year.”

Funds raised by the event will go to support the foundation’s mission of helping sworn law enforcement officers in Burke County who are facing hardships from injury or medical issues.

“We officially got started in the summer of 2021,” Paterno said. “We did do our first disbursement in December. Probably around the beginning of December we had a … deputy (who) had a medical issue and was submitted by their supervisors. Their supervisors wrote us a letter, and we took it before the board, we voted and we were able to disperse money to that deputy.

“I’ll tell you that the last year and a half of hard work, putting the stuff together and the long hours and giving up your time, it made it all that much better when we were able to give that money … it made me further realize that this is awesome, what we’re doing. It gave us another little push, if you will, to proceed on forward and keep going.”

LEAF is offering multiple sponsorship opportunities, but the two highest sponsorships — the chief’s table and the Sheriff’s table — already have been filled, he said. Jim and Iris Toner sponsored the sheriff’s table, and Mike and Katherina Buff sponsored the chief’s table.

Other sponsorships include:

Major level: An entire table that reserves dinner for 10 guests for $1,250, podium acknowledgement, logo or name featured on the banner, post event recognition and a table sponsor plaque.

Captain level: Four tickets for $1,000 with podium acknowledgement, logo or name featured on the banner, post event recognition and an event sponsor plaque.

Lieutenant level: Four tickets with logo or name on the event program, social media recognition and post event recognition.

Sergeant level: Two tickets with name listed on the event program and post event recognition.

Tickets for the general public are $75 a piece, or $150 for couples. Officers and retired officers can get tickets for $50 a piece, and can bring a guest for another $50.

For those who want to participate but can’t attend the event, gifts for the silent auction can be donated or individuals or groups can become event sponsors. Sponsorships must be turned in by Friday. Event tickets should be purchased by Feb. 24.

Other opportunities to get involved throughout the year include the Tour de Burke bike ride, which will be held in the spring around Lake James, and a golf tournament will be held in the fall.

Registration forms for the banquet can be mailed to Burke LEAF, P.O. Box 3902, Morganton, with checks made payable to Burke LEAF. Registration forms and any questions also can be emailed to burkeleafnc@gmail.com. Paterno said the email address is checked regularly.