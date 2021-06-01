 Skip to main content
Burke man dies in apparent suicide in Pender prison
  Updated
BURGAW, North Carolina — A Burke County man died by apparent suicide Monday in a Pender County prison.

Brandon Campbell, 32, was found unresponsive at 12:04 a.m. Monday in his cell at Pender Correctional Institution in Burgaw, North Carolina, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Prison first responders performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and worked to resuscitate him, but he ultimately was pronounced dead around 12:20 a.m., the release said.

Campbell was serving a two years, three months sentence for failure to register as a sex offender from a 2019 Burke County conviction, the release said.

He became a sex offender after a 2013 conviction for indecent liberty with a child, according to a records check on the NCDPS website. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender registry said the victim was 14 at the time the crime was committed, and Campbell was 21.

Brandon Campbell.JPG

Campbell

 N.C. SBI Sex Offender Registry photo
