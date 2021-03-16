Burke man leads cops on 25-minute chase that hit parts of four counties, sheriff says

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Burke County and ended up traveling through parts of three other counties Friday.
Jimmy Frank Peeler, 41, of 7012 Rhoney Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony speeding to elude arrest, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy patrolling N.C. 18 South just before 8 a.m. Friday saw a green pickup truck without a tag, prompting the deputy to attempt a traffic stop when the truck turned onto St. John Church Avenue, the release said.
The driver, who the deputy recognized as Peeler, sped up instead of pulling over, leading to a 25-minute chase through southern Burke County and parts of Lincoln, Catawba and Cleveland counties, the release said.
The chase hit speeds up to 90 mph before Peeler ran off the road, where he jumped and ran from the vehicle, according to the release. He was taken into custody after a brief chase on foot, it said.
Peeler, who was under probation with previous probation revocations, was found to be in possession of a modified 12-gauge single-shot shotgun, a gram of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe, the release said.
A felon, Peeler was convicted in 2003 for possession of stolen goods from an offense that took place in 2002, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
He since has received multiple misdemeanor convictions, including driving while license revoked from Feb. 3, for which he was serving probation, the NCDPS website said.
Peeler’s bond was set at $43,000 secured, the BCSO release said. He appeared in court Monday.