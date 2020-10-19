 Skip to main content
Burke native graduates from Highway Patrol school
Burke native graduates from Highway Patrol school

mnh_stock_highwaypatrol.jpg
Stock photo

RALEIGH — A Burke County native was among 23 people who graduated Friday from the 151st Basic Highway Patrol School.

Newly graduated Trooper S.T. Brown will report to his duty station in Shelby on Nov. 4 where he will begin a rigorous field training program.

The closed ceremony was held at the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium today in Raleigh. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Colonel Glenn M. McNeill Jr., the 27th commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“This group has overcome and persevered displaying a truly high level of character throughout their training,” McNeill said. “They will face many trials throughout their careers and of all the attributes they will need to succeed, this high level of character will most undoubtedly guide them through each of these trials.”

