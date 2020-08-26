Burke pair charged with meth trafficking in Caldwell

LENOIR — A pair from Burke County was held under high bonds after police in Caldwell County seized more than a pound of methamphetamine from their car.
Michelle Lynn Sumlin, 30, and Keith Wayne Garland, 52, both were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents learned through surveillance that Sumlin and Garland were traveling in Garland’s 2002 Ford F-150 with a substantial amount of methamphetamine on Aug. 21, the release said. The vehicle was spotted being driven by Garland, and it was stopped in Lenoir.
Police searched the vehicle and found 1.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the passenger area, the release said. State drug guidelines say the drug is worth $95,400 on the street.
This isn’t Sumlin’s first run-in with the law. She has three prior drug cases pending in Caldwell County Superior Court from a 2018 investigation, in which she is accused of selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer on three occasions, the release said.
She also was charged earlier this month in Burke County after police were lead on a chase that ended in a crash near Interstate 40 in Hildebran.
Sumlin and Garland were held under $450,000 secured bonds and had court appearances Monday, the release said.
