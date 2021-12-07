Burke sex offender faces new charges in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE — A registered sex offender from Burke County is facing new charges in Alexander County.

Justin Dean Chapman, 36, whose address on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry is listed as the Burke County Jail, was charged Monday in Alexander County with one count each of first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says.

The incident that led to Chapman’s charges occurred between July 1-15, the release says. No other details about the case have been released.

Chapman became a registered sex offender after he was convicted in 2017 of sexual battery, the N.C. Sex Offender Registry says. His victim was 18 or older.

He’s also been convicted of failure to notify of a sex offender’s change of address and sex offender on a child premises, along with a couple misdemeanor charges, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Chapman was held under a $100,000 secured bond at the Alexander County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office release says. The case still is under investigation.