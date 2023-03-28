Authorities announced Monday that three people have been charged in unrelated crimes against children.

Back in February, Mark James Gordon, 52, was charged with five counts of felony third-degree exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Gordon came after BCSO detectives received a tip from International Crimes Against Children on Jan. 24, 2022, the release said.

On Feb. 22, 2022, BCSO and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation started a computer crimes operation, the release said.

When the operation was concluded, investigators submitted a grand jury packet to the district attorney’s office to seek an indictment against Gordon. The indictment was issued Feb. 16, and Gordon was taken into custody on Feb. 26 without incident, the release said.

His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

On Wednesday, March 22, 27-year-old Arthur Lee Monte Sexton was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, according to a separate release from BCSO.

The charge against Sexton came after it was reported March 21 that a child had been abused, the release said. Again, an investigation was conducted that included multiple interviews, leading to a warrant being issued for Sexton’s arrest, the release said.

Court documents indicated the victim in the case had bruising on their back, a black eye and a busted lip, according to a court official.

Sexton was taken into custody without incident and was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond, the release said. His next court date is set for April 4.

Then on Friday, Aaron Augustus Keffer, 33, of Morganton, was taken into custody on a charge of felony indecent liberties with a child, another release from BCSO said.

Charges against Keffer came after it was reported March 20 that a child had been sexually assaulted by an adult, the release said. Court documents indicated the victim in the case was under the age of 16, according to court officials.

After an investigation that included several interviews, a warrant was issued for Keffer’s arrest, the release said. He was taken into custody without incident on Friday and was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.