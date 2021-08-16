Burke woman wanted by feds on drug trafficking charges

ASHEVILLE — A Burke County woman is among four people still wanted after more than 20 people were indicted by a federal grand jury after a drug trafficking investigation.
Lindsay Nicole Cobb, 27, of Burke County, is wanted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Cobb’s indictment was one of 25 in the list of people to have federal drug and gun charges filed against them. Nineteen of those people were arrested Sunday by teams of federal, state and local law enforcement.
The indictments, handed down Aug. 3 and unsealed in federal court Monday, were the culmination of a multi-agency, year-long investigation into drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession in and around Buncombe, Jackson and Haywood counties.
During the investigation, which started April 2020 and wrapped up in May 2021, law enforcement officers seized methamphetamine, more than a dozen illegally possessed firearms, ammunition and $12,000.
The following 22 people also were indicted:
- Rebecca Lynn Barker, 49, of Clyde (arrested)
- Robert Allan Burnette, 59, of Canton (arrested)
- Angela Vance Carver, 47, of Canton (arrested)
- Derek Michael Cluff, 23, of Waynesville (arrested)
- Marcus Brandon Cobaugh, 29, of Canton (arrested)
- David Hunter Creson, 26, of Waynesville (arrested)
- William Joseph Craig, 43, of Candler (arrested)
- Arthur Shane Douville, 31, of Waynesville (arrested)
- Jaime Gamez, 38, of Canton. (arrested)
- Justin Caroll Gibson, 28, of McDowell County (arrested)
- Jane Ivison Gill, 43, of Blythewood, S.C. (arrested)
- Sarah Jane Gill, 22, of Blythewood, S.C. (arrested)
- Roberto Illerma Ibarra, 39, of Norcross, Ga. (not arrested yet)
- Elizabeth Gabrielle Mann, 28, of Canton (arrested)
- Jose Andres Martinez, 25, of Waynesville (in state custody)
- Keith Allen McMahan, 37, of Waynesville (not arrested yet)
- Nicholas Ray Miller, 33, of Canton (arrested)
- Ryan Warren Muster, 27, of Sylva (in state custody)
- Kelly Woodrow Ross, 60, of Waynesville (arrested)
- Richard Anthony Swanger, 48, of Clyde (arrested)
- Christy Helen Trull, 33, of Canton (arrested)
- Michael Kevin Vanlandingham, 61, of Canton (arrested)
A second criminal indictment resulting from the investigation charges Joseph Daniel Perry, 30, of Candler, with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Perry has not been arrested yet.
Daniel Guadalupe Martinez, 23, of Waynesville, is also charged separately with possession of an unregistered firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon via a third indictment. Martinez was arrested on Sunday.
The defendants arrested during the round-up remain in federal custody, following their initial court appearance Monday in Asheville before U.S. Magistrate Judge W. Carleton Metcalf, the release said.
The charges contained in the indictments are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Kent of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville is leading the prosecution, according to the release.
The release said Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer commended the Drug Enforcement Administration in Asheville, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Waynesville Police Department, the Maggie Valley Police Department and the Canton Police Department for their investigative efforts which led to the federal charges and arrests. Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Community Corrections, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Asheville Police Department for their assistance in the arrests.
The release said the effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles criminal organizations using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.