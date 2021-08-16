Burke woman wanted by feds on drug trafficking charges

A second criminal indictment resulting from the investigation charges Joseph Daniel Perry, 30, of Candler, with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Perry has not been arrested yet.

Daniel Guadalupe Martinez, 23, of Waynesville, is also charged separately with possession of an unregistered firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon via a third indictment. Martinez was arrested on Sunday.

The defendants arrested during the round-up remain in federal custody, following their initial court appearance Monday in Asheville before U.S. Magistrate Judge W. Carleton Metcalf, the release said.

The charges contained in the indictments are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Kent of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville is leading the prosecution, according to the release.