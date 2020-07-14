Caldwell County clerk of court estates division closed for COVID-19 testing and cleaning

LENOIR — A division of the Caldwell County clerk of court's office will close so employees can be tested for COVID-19 and the office can be sanitized.
The Caldwell County Clerk of Superior Court's Estates Division will be closed through Friday as a precautionary measure so employees can be tested for COVID-19 and so the office can be sanitized. The office will reopen Monday.
“The courthouse remains open for business at this time,” said Caldwell County Clerk of Superior Court Angela Kidd. “All recommendations and guidelines provided by the Caldwell County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control are being followed to protect the public and staff. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate the public's understanding and cooperation.”
Anyone who must visit a courthouse is asked to remember the following details:
» By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter.
» Masks or face coverings are encouraged, and in some locations may be required.
» Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date.
» Tickets and citations may be handled through online services, and text and email reminders about court dates are available.
Visit nccourts.gov/covid-19 to learn more about court operations during the pandemic.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.