Caldwell County DA's office closed after employee contracts COVID-19

CALDWELL COUNTY -- Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office has been closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Court settings in Caldwell County were closed today and the employee and other staff members of the DA’s Office were sent home to begin quarantine procedures, according to a press release from the DA's office.

The Caldwell County Health Department was notified about the exposure as well as the Administrative Office of the Courts in Raleigh. Maintenance staff members at the Caldwell County Courthouse already have started the deep-cleaning procedure in the office of the District Attorney.

All employees of the DA’s Office in Caldwell County are required to be tested for COVID-19 on Monday, per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and District Attorney Scott Reilly. Quarantine of those employees will continue after the testing, per CDC guidelines, the release said.

Court settings in Caldwell County will continue with assistant district attorneys from the Burke and Catawba offices handling courtroom duties in the absence of Caldwell staff members.