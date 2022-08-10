Car flips over guardrail, lands on its roof on NC 18/US 64

A man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after a crash on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 late Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 4:01 p.m. to a crash on Lenoir Road just south of Walter Johnson Middle School, said Sgt. B. Carswell with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The male driver of the car was trapped in it initially, but he was freed by rescue. He was somewhat alert and oriented after the crash, Carswell said. His obvious injuries appeared to be minor, and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Eyewitnesses told officers the vehicle had been swerving before it went off the road to the right, hit the guardrail and landed on its roof in a ravine, Carswell said.

The Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County EMS responded to the scene along with MDPS.

The crash remains under investigation. More information will be published as it becomes available.