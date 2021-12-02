Cat dies after being shot with buckshot

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Tuxedo’s death took a lot out of Goodwin.

“It just took a big chunk out of me,” Goodwin said. “That’s part of my family. This set me back big time, that somebody would actually shoot a cat, you know?”

Goodwin has had Mr. Tuxedo and his sister, Mrs. Tuxedo, for about four or five years. They were still kittens when he started taking care of them.

“It’s a sad situation,” Goodwin said. “His sister’s been running around, looking for him, waiting on him and all that. They were inseparable in that way.”

The town of Valdese’s animal control officer conducted a full investigation into the shooting, said Valdese Police Chief Jack Moss, but with no witnesses, no confessions and no way to prove who shot the cat or if he was even shot in town limits, there was no one to charge.

All of the neighbors in the area were reminded that animal cruelty is a felony in North Carolina, especially as it pertains to shooting an animal that does not pose a threat to the shooter, Moss said. They also were reminded that it’s illegal to fire a gun in town limits.

Garibaldi said she was appalled that someone would shoot a cat.