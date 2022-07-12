Catawba missing person case gains traction in Burke

HILDEBRAN — Investigators were expected to spend Tuesday afternoon and evening at a property in Hildebran on the hunt for clues in a 2021 missing person case from Catawba County.

Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Catawba County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation all were on the scene at a home on Curley's Fish Camp Road looking for clues in connection with the case.

Whisenant said the missing person was believed to have last been seen at this property, but authorities did not release the person's identity.

He said investigators were executing a search warrant in an effort to find any evidence the person had been at the home, which now is vacant.

Reporters could see investigators digging in various areas around the property, and while authorities would not confirm whether evidence had been located, reporters could see an evidence marker on the ground.

Authorities said they expect to be on the scene throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. They said there is no continued threat to public safety.

Nou Khang, who owns a business around the corner from the property, said he didn't know what to think when he saw the law enforcement presence there. He said he heard gunshots coming from the property on a weekly basis.

"I hope it's not something that bad," Khang said.

More details are expected to be released Wednesday. Information will be published as soon as it becomes available.