Charges pending after 71 animals seized in animal neglect, cruelty case

Burke County animal enforcement officers say some animals seized Wednesday were found to be staying alive by eating mud and dirt.

Animal enforcement served search warrants on a person and seized 71 animals from two locations in Morganton on Wednesday, according to a release from Burke County.

The action took place following a necropsy report on a miniature horse that listed the cause of death as starvation, the release said.

Burke County Animal Services and Animal Enforcement Supervisor Will Brown, with assistance from Burke County Sheriff’s Deputy and Code Enforcement Officer James Marler and Animal Enforcement staff, seized 32 miniature horses from 2010 US 70, Morganton, and 39 chickens from 1945 Eastbrook Circle, Morganton, according to the release. Charges are currently pending in the case following results from diagnostic testing being performed, the release said.

The county says the two properties have been monitored and investigated by Animal Enforcement officers for approximately a year and a half. While the care appeared to be lacking, Animal Services and Animal Enforcement tried to work with the owner to improve the care of the animals, it said.

However, within the past four months, care continued to decline, according to the release.

Skeletons of animals were found at both locations. On the two properties searched, several more deceased animals were found, along with skeletons from previous deaths, according to the county release.

The release said a veterinarian from Foothills Large Animal Hospital in Nebo assessed all the animals that were seized. During their assessments, the horses’ weights were approximated and they received a body condition score (BCS). Body condition scoring is a management tool designed to assess body reserves or fat accumulation of an animal. It is a method for critically examining the nutritional status of a herd. Body condition scores are placed on a numeric scale of 1-9, according to the release.

The release said in a herd situation, it is reasonable to expect 10% of horses to have a body condition score of 4, 10% to have a body condition score of 7+, and the remainder of the herd will fall in between. The county explained there will always be a hierarchy of dominant animals to push submissive animals away from feed. In managing a herd, animals who are underconditioned should be separated to decrease competition and supplement feeding to return them to normal health.

The body condition scores for the seized horses were 4 and under. Eleven horses were scored at 4, 12 horses were scored at 3, seven horses were scored at 2, and two horses were scored at 1. It was also noted that all the horses and chickens had lice, the release said.

Diagnostic testing is being performed on the two horses with the lowest body condition scores and a gross examination of their feces showed they had been consuming mud/dirt and a sawdust-like material, the release said.

Excluding the lice, the chickens are generally healthy except for a few that need medical attention along with basic wellness care, the release said.

Over the years, Burke County Code Enforcement received numerous complaints about the chickens, which are not allowed in the R-1 zoning district of Morganton and the department had an open case file on the matter, the release said.

“These animals are safe and on the road to recovery”, said Burke County Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre, “And I am proud of what Animal Enforcement Supervisor Brown and his staff have accomplished.”

Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said, “I am proud of the work that our Animal Services staff does every day for the safety and betterment of animals in Burke County. They continuously go above and beyond in their dedication and service to Burke County citizens and animals. Animal neglect or cruelty will not be tolerated in Burke County, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank everyone that worked collaboratively to make this rescue event possible, including the Town of Drexel, the Drexel Fairgrounds, the Drexel Fire Department, Foothills Large Animal Hospital, Deputy Marler and other local law enforcement personnel, Mark Delehant, Burke County General Services Director, the judicial community, the District Attorney’s office, and countless other individuals.”

Animal Services is asking if anyone has any information about the animals in this case to contact the department. The release said donations for the animals’ medical care and feed are being accepted by the Animal Services Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that supports the Burke County Animal Shelter. Citizens can donate securely via PayPal on the Foundation’s website: www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com, or by a check payable to ASFI, mailed to P.O. Box 52, Morganton, NC 28680 or dropped off at the Burke County Animal Shelter, 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Burke County Animal Services & Animal Enforcement is a county-operated and tax-funded animal shelter located in Morganton.

More information about Animal Services can be found at https://www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.