Chase ends in community college parking lot

A chase that started in Burke County ended with a PIT maneuver Wednesday night.

Emya Terica Howard, 23, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, along with a slew of traffic infractions, after a chase along Interstate 40 early Wednesday evening, said 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The chase started when a trooper tried to pull over Howard on I-40 eastbound near Icard for traveling nearly 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, Stell said.

Howard failed to stop, sending troopers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, Stell said.

It finally came to an end on the property of Catawba Valley Community College when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver, Stell said. That’s a move used by law enforcement to force a vehicle to abruptly turn sideways and come to a stop.

No one was injured during the chase, and no damage was done to any other vehicles, Stell said.

Howard also had been wanted on several outstanding warrants from other counties, including three counts of common law robbery, two counts of habitual larceny, larceny by destroying an antitheft device, and several other larceny charges, along with a probation violation and a simple assault charge, according to information available from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

She has previous convictions of larceny from merchant, transferring price tags, larceny over $1,000 and habitual misdemeanor assault, among other charges, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Howard’s first court appearance was Thursday. She’s being held at the Burke County Jail under a total $223,500 bond, according to information on the jail website.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the case.