Chase ends in felony drug charges for Morganton man

Police say a man’s attempt to drive away from them resulted in a few felony charges lodged against him early Thursday morning.

Shawn Dupree Corpening, 42, of 2940 Collett Ave., Morganton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance and a slew of traffic violations, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown said the charges came after an officer tried to pull over a Hyundai Genesis for an expired vehicle registration around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The car sped off when the officer activated their lights and siren, and a chase began down Interstate 40 eastbound from Exit 105.

The Genesis took Exit 112, drove on the wrong side of the road for a moment, then got back on the interstate headed westbound, Brown said.

Officers deployed stop sticks at Exit 107, flattening both the driver’s side tires on the car, Brown said.

Corpening was taken into custody, and K-9 Jaros went around the car. Officers ended up recovering 1.5 grams of powder cocaine and some cash from the car, and an in-depth search of Corpening turned up 9.4 grams of crack cocaine, 1.25 dosage units of MDMA, oxycodone and a small amount of marijuana, Brown said.

Corpening has previous felony convictions of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a place for controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and habitual felon, along with several others, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He was issued a $25,000 secured bond for his newest charges, Brown said. His next court date is set for Aug. 18, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.