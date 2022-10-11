Chase ends when stolen SUV runs out of gas

A chase that looped around Burke County for about a half hour Tuesday afternoon came to a slow stop on N.C. 18 when the vehicle apparently ran out of gas.

Autumn Burhans, 28, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, and larceny of a motor vehicle, along with a slew of traffic offenses including speeding, reckless driving and driving while license revoked, according to multiple law enforcement sources involved in the investigation.

The ordeal started Monday, when Billy Greene said he was trying to help a friend and took them to Walmart. Greene told The News Herald he was in the store for about five minutes and came outside to find his Ford Explorer missing.

He flagged down an officer, and the Morganton Department of Public Safety took a report of the stolen vehicle, said MDPS Sgt. J. Beaver. Agencies in the area were alerted to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.

Beaver said he drove by the Explorer on North Green Street near The Gate on Tuesday afternoon and could see it was driven by Burhans. He turned around and tried to catch up to the vehicle, but lost sight of it.

MDPS officers flooded the area looking for the vehicle, and Beaver said a message was relayed to deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for it.

That’s when a deputy got behind the vehicle on Salem Road and attempted to pull it over, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

The vehicle fled, launching a chase down Salem Road. The vehicle made its way back to Burkemont Avenue, then to Interstate 40, Whisenant said.

The chase continued east on I-40 to Exit 112, at times reaching speeds of 102 mph. The vehicle turned right onto Mineral Springs Mountain Road until it got to N.C. 18 South and headed back toward Morganton city limits, Whisenant said.

Burhans pulled over on N.C. 18 South when the vehicle apparently ran out of gas, Whisenant said.

Greene showed up at the scene to retrieve the vehicle, where he took a few minutes to clean it out, finding multiple hypodermic needles in the vehicle along with other assorted items.

“Blown away, just absolutely blown away,” Greene said. “I can’t believe what people will do these days and what measures they will go to to make things happen. Just blows my mind.”

He showed The News Herald messages he exchanged with a Facebook profile he said belonged to Burhans, begging her to bring the vehicle back to his house.

“So I have found out you have seriously called the law and you ain’t getting (expletive),” said one of the messages to Greene.

A records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed Burhans had previous convictions of interfering with an electronic monitoring device and larceny after breaking and entering.

Bond and court appearance information weren’t available Tuesday afternoon.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Valdese Police Department stood by with stop sticks to deploy if the chase neared them. NCSHP also monitored the chase at a distance in case BCSO units needed additional assistance.