A man landed in jail after a vehicle chase that lasted more than 30 minutes through Burke and Caldwell counties late Sunday night.

Justin Patrick Preston, 36, of Caldwell County, led Morganton Department of Public Safety officers on a vehicle chase after failing to pull over at around 11:30 p.m. during a vehicle stop near Grace Ridge, a release from the department said.

Speeds reached more than 80 mph during the chase, with Preston driving recklessly on curvy back roads that eventually led back to N.C. 181. Officers were staged along the road with stop sticks, which Preston hit and the vehicle slowed down near Oak Hill Grocery. He was taken into custody without further incident, the release said.

The vehicle he was driving was running on rims toward the end of the vehicle pursuit. He was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, driving left of center and speeding in excess of 15 mph., the release said.

Preston was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

This isn’t his first run-in with the law. Preston previously has been convicted of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Other agencies involved were the Burke County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Glen Alpine Police Department.