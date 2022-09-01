Checkpoint stresses importance of driving safety

Blue lights flashing and flares smoking, troopers Saturday night set out to remind motorists about the importance of safe driving.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol set up a checkpoint on U.S. 64 just west of Propst Road looking to remind drivers to stay vigilant while they’re on the roads, said patrol 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell.

“We’re just checking for Chapter 20 violations, which is basic motor vehicle law,” Stell said. “We’re asking each driver for their driver’s license, and if we observe any other violations, we’re following up on that.”

Troopers ended up writing several seat belt violation tickets Saturday night, including several where young children weren’t properly restrained.

“A driver’s license check is a very good enforcement tool,” Stell said at the checkpoint. “We get to see a lot of things we normally wouldn’t see just driving down the road. So for example, in a driver’s license check like this tonight, we’ve seen several child safety seat violations, so we follow up on that and we also are looking for contraband.”

The check Saturday night was part of the state’s Booze It and Lose It campaign, which also joined efforts with the Forensic Tests for Alcohol branch of the N.C. Department of Public Health to bring the BAT Mobile to Burke County.

Not to be confused with the iconic superhero’s favorite mode of transportation, the BAT Mobile — Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile — is a state-of-the-art vehicle that gives officers making driving-while-impaired stops an easier, faster route to making DWI arrests, said Nathan Greene with the FTA.

“They come in and they’ve got everything they need here,” Greene said. “They’ve got their printer, their instrument, their mouthpieces. They’ve got all their paperwork.”

Normally it could take troopers three or four hours to process a driving-while-impaired charge when all is said and done, but the BAT Mobile can reduce that footprint down to about a half-hour, he said.

“It allows that officer to get back out on the road, where they should be, and enforcing the laws and keeping the roads safe,” Greene said.

Greene’s agency is trying to hold an event in all 100 counties in North Carolina in 100 days. The initiative started Memorial Day and will end Monday on Labor Day.

“From Memorial Day to Labor Day, those 100 days are considered the most deadly 100 days of summer due to fatalities caused by DWI,” Greene said. “We’re trying to heighten DWI awareness during those 100 days.”

The testing unit was put to use once Saturday night when a trooper had to chase down a man who blew through the checking station. The man already had his license suspended for driving while impaired, and had his car seized as a result of his arrest Saturday night.

Troopers expect to be out in full force for the Labor Day holiday this weekend and hope motorists will remember to drive safely.

“The troopers are driven to do their job by their motivation to keep people safe, and their sense of duty to the citizens of North Carolina,” Stell said. “One of the worst parts of the job is having to do a death notification to a family member. Our preventive patrol efforts are proven to be a great factor in reducing collisions and saving lives on the state’s roads.”

Last year’s campaign resulted in six checkpoints, and a total of 12 driving-while-impaired arrests, 44 adult and child seat belt violations, seven drug violations and 32 other violations, according to information available online from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office also participated in Saturday night's checkpoint.