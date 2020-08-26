Child abuse investigation leads to charges against 3

VALDESE — An investigation into child abuse led to charges against three people this week.
Donna Faye Lingerfelt-Adams, 39, of 616 Lincoln Ave. N.W. in Valdese, was charged with felony intentional child abuse-inflicting serious physical injury, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Allan Griffin, 47, of the same address, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, the release said. Cletus Delon Stamey, 54, of the same address, was served with an outstanding failure to appear warrant.
The arrests came after BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division received a structured intake form from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services-Child Protective Services with allegations of abuse against an 11-month-old male infant on Aug. 18.
After an investigation, a warrant for Lingerfelt-Adams’ arrest for felony intentional child abuse-inflicting serious physical injury was issued Aug. 21 and she was arrested Saturday, the release said. She initially was held under a $50,000 secured bond and had a court date set for Tuesday.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for her home that was executed Tuesday while both Griffin and Stamey were present, the release said. Lingerfelt-Adams and Griffin both were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and Griffin was found to be in possession of Oxycodone.
Stamey had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failure to appear, the release said.
All three were taken into custody and transported to the magistrate’s office. Griffin received a $4,000 bond, Lingerfelt-Adams received an additional $4,000 bond bringing her total bond related to the incident up to $54,000, and Stamey received a $311 cash bond, the release said. They all were held at the Burke County Jail.
