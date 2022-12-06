 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chop shop gets stopped by local, state investigators

3 charged in thefts of cars from other counties

Xiong, left, and Ingle

HICKORY — A chop shop in the Hickory area of Burke County was busted last week by local and state authorities.

Scott Xiong, 28, of 1905 Henry Smith St., Hickory, and Daryl Edward Ingle, 43, of 3413 Icard Dairy Barn Road, Lot 58, Connelly Springs, each were charged with felony possession of a motor vehicle, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after a month-long investigation into the recovery of vehicles that had been reported stolen in other counties.

The first recovery, a Honda CRV, was found Nov. 5 after being stripped of its parts and abandoned on the side of a road in eastern Burke County, according to the release. Investigators still are inspecting the vehicle to find identifying numbers and determine who owns the vehicle.

On Nov. 9, a Honda Civic reported stolen from Hickory was found, and on Nov. 21, a Civic reported stolen from Lincolnton was found, the release said.

It was Nov. 22 when a deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. 70 and learned it had been reported stolen from Iredell County. Ingle, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, was charged then, the release said.

Detectives learned all the stolen vehicles had previously been at Xiong’s address on Henry Smith Street, according to the release.

About a week later, BCSO detectives and NC DMV License and Theft investigators all searched the home on Henry Smith Street where they found multiple vehicle parts consistent with chop shop activity, the release said. They also found the engine that had been in the Honda Civic stolen from Lincolnton.

Xiong was interviewed and charged, but the case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected, the release said.

Xiong didn’t appear to have any previous convictions in North Carolina after a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, but Ingle previously has been convicted of felony possessing stolen goods, receiving a stolen vehicle, possession or transfer of a counterfeit instrument and common law robbery, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Both Xiong and Ingle had their bonds set at $10,000 secured, the release said.

Ingle
Xiong
