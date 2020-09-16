Church break-in leaves community asking ‘why?’

This level of vandalism hasn’t been seen since Carson has attended the church.

“We’ve had some vandalism,” Carson said. “Once somebody took out all the copper that they could get their hands on, and once somebody tried to break-in but they couldn’t get in and they damaged one of the stained glass windows.”

Carson hoped whoever committed the crime against the church would find God.

“Frankly, they need some Jesus,” Carson said. “They need a lot of Jesus. I don’t know if it was adults or teenagers or children or who, but somebody needs to, if its children, somebody needs to be talking to them or guiding them in the right way about destruction of property, not only of the church but anybody’s property.”

Town Mayor Johnny Berry said he’s grown up with most of the congregation at the church, and he attends a church right down the road at Shady Grove United Methodist Church.

“It’s an unfortunate thing,” Berry said. “I hope it was just vandalism and not racism or prejudice. We’ve never had an issue in this little part of our town.”

BCSO said there is no information that the incident involved racial bias. It remains under investigation.